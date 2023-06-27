Three injured as ox runs amok in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: At least three persons suffered injuries when an ox brought for sacrifice for Bakrid ran amok at Falaknuma’s Mustafarnagar.

The injured persons were treated for fractures at a private hospital and sent home.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Sanjay Gandhinagar in Teegalkunta on Sunday night.

An ox belonging to Mohd Akhtar escaped and ran amok on the streets of Nawab Sahab Kunta and Teegalkunta. Akhtar had brought the ox for sacrifice on Bakrid day and tied it near his house.

On seeing the animal running on the road causing a scare in the public, many local youth chased it, further annoying the hefty animal that brushed aside a lady pedestrian.

The animal entered a graveyard and attacked another man who tried to tame it. Some others also suffered bruises while trying to catch the ox.

After hectic efforts running into hours, the ox was caught and shifted to a safer place.

No police complaint was made against anyone by the injured persons and the issue was resolved amicably, sources said.