Three injured in lift crash at residential building in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: Three people sustained fractures when a lift malfunctioned in a residential building at Asifnagar on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Naco Shams Residency around 11 pm.

Local residents reported that six people, including three children, entered the lift on the fifth floor. As the lift descended to the ground floor, it suddenly crashed and landed at high speed.

Building occupants rushed to the scene upon hearing the loud noise and rescued all six people trapped inside. Three injured victims with fractures were transported to Osmania General Hospital and a private hospital for treatment.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the building after being notified of the incident. Police conducted an inspection of the site and registered a negligence case.

The accident highlights ongoing concerns about building safety standards.