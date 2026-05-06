Three IT employees caught for selling MDMA in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:36 pm IST
Arrested IT employees with seized MDMA drugs in Hyderabad, facing drug trafficking charges.

Hyderabad: Three IT employees were arrested during a raid in Hayathnagar for being involved in an alleged MDMA drug racket across the city. The Excise Special Task Force seized 7.44 grams of the drug.

According to the officials, one of the accused worked in Bengaluru before quitting his software job and began sourcing drugs.

The other accused helped in managing finances by investing the profits in share market.

Subhan Bakery

The third accused was caught while trying to purchase the drug, officials say.

The accused purchased the drug for Rs 2,000 per gram and sold it to Hyderabad customers, costing between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000.

A case has been registered and further investigatsions are underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:36 pm IST

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