Three killed, 12 injured in accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least three people were killed and 12 were injured in accident in Telangana’s Hanamkonda on Friday, October 31.

The accident occured when a lorry collided with a vehicle carrying a wedding party on a highway at Gopalapuram cross road in Bhimadevarapalli mandal. A 21-member wedding party from Saidapuram village in Mahabubabad district was returning home after attending celebrations in Siddipet when the accident took place.

The deceased were identified as Kamalamma, 60, Swapna, 14 and Trinath, 6. The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. The police have registered a case under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation into the accident.

2025 accident

In a similar incident in August 2025, a bus carrying a wedding party crashed into a house in Mahabubabad. The driver was killed on the spot.

The bus was travelling from Khammam to Warangal. A video circulating on social media shows locals rescuing the passengers following the mishap.

Several passengers were injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident created panic among residents. On information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

When contacted, the Danthalapally police did not respond. However, the Mahabubabad superintendent of police, Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, said that a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.