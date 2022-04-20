Three killed, 19 injured in explosion in east Nigeria

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th April 2022 3:12 pm IST
Lagos: At least three people were killed and 19 others were injured when an explosion hit east Nigeria’s Taraba state, local police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a crowded restaurant in the Irawe town of the state, said Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba, at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdullahi said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Jalingo, and an investigation has been launched by the police. No group or individual has claimed responsiblity for the blast.

