Three killed after bike collides with TGSRTC bus in Medak district

Three residents of Haveli Ghanpur mandal were killed when their motorcycle collided with an RTC bus on the national highway in Medak district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2026 8:31 am IST
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Hyderabad: Three people lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the national highway at Rampur in Kolcharam mandal of Medak district on Sunday, March 15.

According to police, a motorcycle carrying three individuals collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus. All three riders on the bike died on the spot due to the impact.

The deceased have been identified as Amruth Goud (40), his son Rishi Vardhan Goud (12), and his brother-in-law Sai Goud (35). They were residents of Bodug Bhupathipur village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal.

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Police said the victims were returning home after attending a program in Rangampet village when the accident occurred on the national highway near Rampur.

Case registered

Local police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Medak Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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Further details are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2026 8:31 am IST

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