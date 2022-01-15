Three killed in Andhra road accident

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 15th January 2022 12:06 pm IST
Amaravati: Three people were killed after two motorcycles collided head-on in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place later Friday night near Madanapalle town.

The victims were identified as Ismail (21) Siddiq (21) and Srinivasulu (40).

According to the police, Ismail and his friend Siddiq hailing from Chintaparti village were on their way from Madanapalle to Chintaparti on their motorcycle, when they collided with Srinivasulu’s bike.

Srinivasulu, a resident of Kothavaripalle village, succumbed while being shifted to Madanapalle government hospital.

The other two, who were shifted to Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital, died on Saturday morning.

