Three killed in car-truck collision on Adibatla Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Three people died in a tragic accident on the Adibatla Outer Ring Road in Ranga Reddy district in the early hours of Friday when their car collided with a truck.

The incident occurred near Pillar No. 108 of the ORR. Four people were traveling in the car from Pedda Amberpet to Bonguluru when the driver rammed into a stationary lorry.

The impact of the collision was so severe that three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police rushed the injured person to the hospital and moved the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, the lorry driver fled the scene.