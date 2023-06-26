Three killed in clash between two groups in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, police said.

The two groups clashed over a land dispute.

Also Read Telangana: BJP leader booked after failed kidnapping attempt

The incident occurred in remote Jakkupalli village of Rebbana ‘mandal’ (block) when one group attacked the other with axes and knives. The groups were said to be relatives.

As many as 15 people were involved in the attack.

The deceased were identified as Narsiah, his son Bukkaiah, and sister Bakkamma

Three persons critically injured in the clash have been shifted to the government hospital at Mancherial.

Police were trying to identify the accused and arrest them. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further violence.