Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 2:01 pm IST
Full curfew reimposed in 5 valley districts of Manipur as preventive measure
Manipur

Imphal: At least three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Peoples Career

He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in tribal-dominated Kanggui area.

“The incident took place in the morning when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei,” the official said.

MS Education Academy

Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kangpokpi-based civil society organisation, condemned the attack.

“If the Union government is serious about its appeal for restoration of normalcy, it must immediately declare all the valley districts as disturbed areas and impose the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958,” COTU said in a statement.

Also Read
Manipur: 23 MLAs sign resolution to protect territorial integrity of state

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 2:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button