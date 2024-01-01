Three killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred when a SUV hit a motorbike on which the three youth were riding.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2024 12:10 pm IST
Vijayawada: Three youth were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Chetticherla in Bestavaripeta mandal.

The youth were on their way to have tea near toll plaza when a Bolero vehicle coming from opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The trio died on the spot. They have been identified as Pavan, Srinivas and Rahul, all aged 21.

The motorbike caught fire due to petrol leak from the tank after it collided with the vehicle.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

