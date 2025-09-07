Three liquor scam accused released on bail from Andhra jail

Vijayawada: Three persons accused in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam walked out of jail on Sunday morning, a day after getting bail from a court here.

The three persons — Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa — were accused in the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh police, formed to probe the alleged scam, had arrested Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy on May 16 while Balaji Govindappa was picked up from Mysuru on May 13.

YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that their release was intentionally delayed by a few hours.

“The superintendent was instructed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh not to release the accused until the High Court decision, as a house motion petition was filed,” Rambabu told reporters.

The YSRCP leader said the party leaders reached the jail at 6:30 am, but were informed the Jail superintendent was “on the way” and release was delayed for hours.

One of the family members collapsed due to stress and was taken to a hospital as the relatives and supporters continued to wait outside the prison, he said.

Govindappa said that despite the local court’s order their release was delayed and they had been kept waiting since 6 am inside the jail.

“There is no respect towards the court order, and this was an intentionally done delay,” Govindappa told reporters after his release.