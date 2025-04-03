Three medical students suspended for ragging in Telangana

In March, a first-year medical student reported the issue to the committee.

Hyderabad: Three medical students were suspended on Wednesday, April 2, for their alleged involvement in ragging in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool.

The incident occurred at the Nagarkurnool Government Medical College. Based on an inquiry, the anti-ragging committee found Lokesh, Harshvardhan and Himavardhan guilty of ragging. While Lokesh was suspended for three months from the college and hostel, Harshvardhan and Himavardhan were suspended for two months and one month respectively.

Following the incident, the anti-ragging committee held a meeting with the parents of the suspended students. In March, a first-year medical student reported the issue to the committee. Following the complaint, the committee assured the victim’s parents of strict action against the three students.

