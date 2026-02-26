Three minors behind Hyderabad temple vandalism, sent to juvenile home

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police, on Thursday, February 26, arrested three minors, who allegedly vandalised the Sri Dwimukha Anjaneya Swamy Temple (Hanuman Temple) in Barkas, which led to tense communal moments in Hyderabad.

Station’s Station House Office (SHO) R Gopi told Siasat.com that the arrests were made after verifying CCTV footage of the nearby localities. “These children were carrying some items in a polythene bag, moving suspiciously. They were arrested from Royal Colony and Balapur,” he said.

According to the police, the children broke the temple lock with a stone, stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol. “These children are citizens of Myanmar. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and have been sent to the Observation Home in Saidabad,” the SHO told Siasat.com.

The main accused, Mohd Abdul Waheed, who has a scrap business, had paid Rs 70 for the vessel to the children. “He was served notice 35(3) under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhitha (BNSS) as he is above 60 years of age and he was not directly involved in the crime,” the SHO said.

Rohingya Muslims destroyed the Hanuman temple: VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar has accused the arrestees of belonging to the Rohingya Muslim community and blamed the state government of sacrificing national security for vote bank and appeasement politics.

“These illegal intruders have set up 26 colonies around the national defence institutions like Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Center Imarat (RCI), all located in Hyderabad. Why are lakhs of Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims across the state still not arrested?” read his statement.

Police advisory

In view of the incident, the police have advised the public to maintain peace, communal harmony, and public order at all times, and not to indulge in or encourage any activities that may disturb harmony or create tension in the locality.

Residents are cautioned not to spread rumours or unverified information on social media or other platforms, and to immediately inform the police of any suspicious activities. “Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police in maintaining tranquillity and ensuring a peaceful environment in the area,” the advisory read.