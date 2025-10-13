Three-month-old baby boy dies after receiving polio drops in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A three-month-old baby boy died after allegedly receiving polio drops in Sangareddy district.

The incident occurred in Kangti Mandal. The baby’s inconsolable parents said that they had taken their child to administer polio drops as part of the state government’s special vaccination drive.

“When we returned, our baby started vomiting. He was not drinking milk and continued to cry,” the mother said.

The parents decided to leave their firstborn at a relative’s house. However, by the time they returned, the baby’s body was swollen. “All his hands and legs were swollen. We rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors could not save him,” the aggrieved mother said.

The state government is conducting a special pulse polio drive for children below the age of five years across Hyderabad, Sangareddy Rangareddy, Medchal, Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. So far, 1635432 have been administered polio drops as of Sunday, October 12.

According to officials, nearly 94.4 percent of the children have been vaccinated. The vaccination drive will continue for another two days.