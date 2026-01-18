Three nabbed with 10 bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes in Hyderabad

Along with the currency, police also seized four mobile phones and a motorcycle.

Gudimalkapur Police arrests three with counterfeit currency in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including a Kenyan national, were nabbed by Gudimalkapur Police on Saturday, January 17, and ten bundles of Rs 500 notes were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Babulal Jatkukna, 23, Dharmveer, 22 and Aweys Hersi Salad, 30.

According to the police, Babulal and Dharmveer had arrived in Hyderabad from Rajasthan to deliver the fake currency notes to Aweys. Along with the currency, police also seized four mobile phones and a motorcycle.

A case has been registered under sections 178, 179, 180, 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway to trace the source, network, and distribution chain of the counterfeit currency.

