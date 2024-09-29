Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites held in Bijapur with explosives

Budhram Korsa, Chhotu Lekam and Lakhan Kunjam were apprehended on Saturday near Nainpal and Pulsumpara villages under Gangalur police station limits, he said.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th September 2024 9:35 pm IST
Bijapur: Three Naxalites were arrested allegedly with explosives in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday, September 20.

Budhram Korsa, Chhotu Lekam, and Lakhan Kunjam were apprehended on Saturday near Nainpal and Pulsumpara villages under Gangalur police station limits, he said.

“They were held in an anti-Naxal operation started by the District Reserve Guard and local police on Friday. We seized a tiffin bomb, detonating cord, safety fuse, and Maoist materials from them,” the official added.

