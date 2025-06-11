Three newly inducted Telangana ministers assigned portfolios

Hyderabad: Suspense surrounding the much anticipated first cabinet expansion of Telangana government ended on Wednesday, June 11, as the three ministers who took oath on June 8 have been assigned their portfolios.

Though Go Ms No 131 dated June 11, chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao assigned portfolios to the three newly-inducted ministers in the state cabinet.

Peddapally MLA G Vivek Venkatswamy has been assigned the labour, employment, training and

factories portfolio, in addition to mines and geology.

Adluri Laxman Kumar, MLA from Dharmapuri constituency, has been assigned the portfolio of welfare, which includes the scheduled castes, tribal welfare, minorities welfare, and the department for the empowerment of persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons.

Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari has been given the portfolios of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, in addition to sports and youth services portfolios.

It can be noted that chief minister A Revanth Reddy has kept the education portfolio with himself.