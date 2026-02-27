Three of family die in road accident in Andhra

Dhone: Three people of a family died and another was seriously injured after their car was allegedly involved in a collison with a crane near Dhone in Nandyal district on Friday, February 27, police said.

The accident occurred around 1:40 pm today when the car carrying a family of four from Bengaluru was heading to Srisailam, they said.

“Three persons from Bengaluru were killed on the spot and one was left seriously injured when the car met with an accident near Dhone today,” an official told PTI.

A crane is suspected to have come in the wrong direction and collided head-on with the car.

The deceased included a woman and her two minor children, while the husband survived the crash with grievous injuries.

The man was shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case.