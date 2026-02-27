Three of family die in road accident in Andhra

The accident occurred around 1:40 pm today when the car carrying a family of four from Bengaluru was heading to Srisailam, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th February 2026 7:55 pm IST|   Updated: 27th February 2026 7:57 pm IST
Representative image
Representational image

Dhone: Three people of a family died and another was seriously injured after their car was allegedly involved in a collison with a crane near Dhone in Nandyal district on Friday, February 27, police said.

The accident occurred around 1:40 pm today when the car carrying a family of four from Bengaluru was heading to Srisailam, they said.

“Three persons from Bengaluru were killed on the spot and one was left seriously injured when the car met with an accident near Dhone today,” an official told PTI.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

A crane is suspected to have come in the wrong direction and collided head-on with the car.

The deceased included a woman and her two minor children, while the husband survived the crash with grievous injuries.

The man was shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th February 2026 7:55 pm IST|   Updated: 27th February 2026 7:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button