Three Palestinian students shot near US varsity campus

The incident took place on Saturday evening near the University of Vermont's campus in the city of Burlington.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 27th November 2023 10:43 am IST
Three Palestinian students shot near US varsity campus
Three students have been identified as Tahseen Ahmed, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Hisham Awartani. Photo: X

New York: Three young Palestinian students were reportedly shot near a university campus in Vermont in the US.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to media reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening near the University of Vermont’s campus in the city of Burlington.

Victims, identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, were attacked on their way to a family dinner. They are studying at three different universities in the US.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
US: Landlord yells ‘You Muslims must die’, kills 6-yr-old Palestinian-American boy

Husam Zomlot, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, in a post on X, said: “Three young Palestinian men, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, students at Brown and other US universities, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, USA. Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured.”

“And Six weeks ago, 6-year old Palestinian child was stabbed 26 times in a hate crime in Illinois. The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop. Palestinians everywhere need protection,” Zomlot added in the post.

The motive behind the attack is unknown.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 27th November 2023 10:43 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button