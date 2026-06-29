Three rescued as fire erupts in building in Delhi

New Delhi: Three people were safely rescued after a fire broke out in the electric meter panel of a residential building in the Keshav Puram area of northwest Delhi in the early hours of Monday, June 28.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire control room received multiple calls about a blaze in electric wiring at 2:03 am The incident was reported at B-4/180, Lawrence Road, near Lal Shahi Mandir, under the jurisdiction of Keshav Puram.

Initially, two water tenders (WT), two water bowsers (WB), and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were rushed to the spot under the supervision of Station Officer Rajender. At 2:10 am, following several distress calls, an additional Bronto Skylift and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) RK Yadav were also dispatched.

The fire was confined to 24 electric meters installed on the ground floor of the building, which comprises a ground floor and four upper floors.

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During the operation, the DFS team safely rescued Gaurav (28), Kaira (25), and Indu Batra (55), who were stranded on the building’s terrace.

The fire was brought under control, and a “Stop” message was issued by Station Officer Rajender at 2:30 am.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, a major fire broke out at a labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan in central Delhi, where workers associated with the Central Vista redevelopment project were residing. The blaze rapidly spread through the settlement, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation by the DFS.

Officials said explosions in commercial and small LPG cylinders on site further intensified the blaze and accelerated its spread across the settlement.

An electric panel fire was initially reported near the Labour Jhuggi area at Udyog Bhawan. In view of the intensity of the flames, the Delhi Fire Service escalated the incident to a Make-4 category fire and deployed multiple firefighting units, including water tenders and fire bikes.

–IANS

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