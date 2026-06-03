Three rescued from fire at south Delhi restaurant

New Delhi: Three people were rescued from the basement of a restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area where a fire broke out on Wednesday, June 3, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to control the fire at Lemon Green Restaurant around 8.50 am.

According to a DFS officer, two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle and other firefighting units were sent an initial response on receiving the distress call.

During the operation, DFS personnel entered the basement and rescued three people trapped inside.

They were shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulances for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.