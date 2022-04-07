Three rockets fall near oil refinery in northern Iraq

Baghdad: Three rockets landed near oil refinery in Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil causing no casualties, the region’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said in a statement.

The rockets were fired from al-Hamdaniya, a town 60 km west of Erbil, and hit an inhabited area near an oil installation in the Khabat District of Erbil province, the Kurdish CTS statement added on Wednesday.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

On March 13, the Kurdish regional government said 12 long-range ballistic missiles were fired from the east outside the Iraqi borders toward the new building of the US consulate in Erbil and the surrounding residential areas, leaving one civilian injured.

Later on Wednesday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq to protest against the missile attack.