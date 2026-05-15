Three sentenced to jail over rape, forced abortion of 16-year-old in Hyderabad

The main accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 22,000.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:51 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Three people were sentenced to jail by a Fast Track Special Court for Rape and POCSO cases in LB Nagar after they were found guilty of raping and forcing abortion on a 16-year-old girl, police said on Friday, May 15.

The survivor’s mother had separated from her husband and was working as a maid. While at work, she would leave her children in the care of her mother at Abubakar Colony, Kothapet.

This is when a resident of the same colony, Mohammad Azeem, 25, who works as a mason, repeatedly forced the minor to have sexual intercourse with him.

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He has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 22,000.

The other two accused, Mohammad Haleem, 31, and Jameela Begum, 60, were found guilty of threatening the minor and forcing her to have abortion pills.

Both of them have been sentenced to three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 6,000. The court has also awarded the survivor a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:51 pm IST

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