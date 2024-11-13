Three stray dogs, one pregnant, beaten to death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three men allegedly trapped and viciously thrashed four stray dogs with sticks in Jawaharnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday, November 12. The incident resulted in the death of three dogs, including a pregnant one, while the fourth sustained severe injuries, including one to the eye.

According to NDTV reports, So far, no action has been taken against the accused and no case has been filed as of Wednesday evening, November 13.

The reason behind the attack remains unclear.

In another incident, a man driven by anger after his son was bitten by a stray dog, threw the animal off a two-story building, resulting in its death.

This brutal act has stirred outrage among local residents.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday, November 2, in the Devenagar area near the Uppalamma temple.

Over 26K stray dog attack cases in Hyderabad 2023

Around 30,000 people are attacked by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, Telangana, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between four to six lakh dogs in the city.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024, 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported TOI.