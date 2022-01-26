Three Telangana artists bestowed with Padma Shri awards

Hyderabad: Three Telangana artistes were conferred with the Padma Shri award on the Republic Day Eve., on Tuesday Drshanam Mogaliah, the Kinnera player Kuchipudi dancer Gaddam Padmaja Reddy and tribal folk singer Ramachandraiah were awarded for their contribution to art.

70-year-old Moglaiah from Mahboobnagar is a fifth generation Kinnera maestro, keeping his familytradition alive. The Kinnera is a 12 -stringged instrument, which was reportedly played by Mglaiah’s forefathers in the court of the Wanparthy king about 400 years ago.

Kuchipudi dancer Gaddam Padmja Reddy is known for reviving the forgotten ancient dance form , known as “Kaktiyam”. It was performed during the Kakatiya rule approximately 1,400 years ago. Reddy conducted a research on Kakatiyam, spending time at the Ramappa Temple in Warangal to study some significant literature available on the dance form.

She first performed the dance in 2017, followed by a public performance at the Shilpa Kala Vedika in December last year.

Ramchandriah is a tribal artist from Bhadadri Kothagudem district, is a folk singer belonging to the ST Koya coomunity. His songs focus on the tribal history.