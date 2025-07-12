Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta Biological Park

The cubs belong to Tigress Hima Das who gave birth on July 7

Bengaluru: Three tiger cubs that were allegedly abandoned by their mother after littering have died in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) recently, officials said on Saturday.

Tigress Hima Das gave its third litter of three cubs on July 7, and after giving birth, she did not take care of them, and consequently, all three cubs were injured, they said.

According to the BBP, the cubs were shifted to a Hospital for intensive care and hand-rearing. Despite all interventions by doctors, the cubs didn’t survive. On July 8, a male cub died, and on July 9, another male and a female cubs died.

“A post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary team. One male cub died due to cervical injury due to stamping, another male cub died due to injuries to brain tissue and meningeal hematoma caused as a result of the mother’s biting on its head, while the female cub succumbed to stamping,” the BBP said, in a statement.

The whole ordeal was CCTV-monitored, and animal keepers and doctors have taken utmost care in treating the mother and the cubs, officials stated.

“It is natural for the mother to take care of the cubs, and in captivity, many times the cubs are abandoned by the mothers due to the lack of maternal instincts and are hand-reared at the zoo hospital,” the statement added.

This incident comes close on the heels of the death of a female tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam range of the MM Hills on June 26.

