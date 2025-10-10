Three top Maoist leaders to surrender before Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Three top CPI (Maoist) leaders are expected to surrender before the Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy on Friday.

Kokati Venkati alias Vikas, Mughalicharla Vikas alias CNM Chandu, and Ganga Gangavaiya alias Suni will be surrendering before the Telangana police on Friday, October 10.

Maoist leaders surrendering after Centre’s deadline announcement

Several top Maoist leaders have surrendered in recent days in Telangana after the Union Government set a deadline of March 2026.

Recent Maoist letters reveal a significant shift, with factions within the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) signalling their intent to renounce armed struggle and pursue peace talks with the government. This comes amid sustained pressure from security forces and internal divisions.

Peace talks with Centre

In September, a letter from Maoist central spokesperson Abhay proposed a temporary, unilateral suspension of armed struggle for one month to initiate peace talks with the central government.

The Maoists attached conditions, including the release of political prisoners, safe passage for cadres, and allowing jailed leaders to participate in negotiations.

Early in October, Maoist politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Sonu, announced his resignation from the party in a letter and urged his cadres to lay down their arms.

He called their decades-long path a mistake and apologised for the movement’s decline, citing the leadership’s failure to adapt to changing circumstances.