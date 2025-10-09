Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated and highest-paid actresses, continues to reign over hearts across borders. With a career spanning over a decade, from her acting debut in Bol (2011) to the iconic Humsafar, Mahira has delivered memorable performances one after another and there’s no stopping her.

The star is now gearing up for some of the most awaited projects of her career, set to light up cinema screens in 2025 and beyond.

Mahira Khan’s upcoming Pakistani films

1. Neelofar

The long-awaited Neelofar will finally reunite Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan on the big screen after Humsafar. Written and directed by Ammar Rasool and produced by Fawad himself, the romantic drama has been in the making for several years. Mahira will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, playing a blind girl, while Fawad will bring back his signature old-school charm.

Shot beautifully in Lahore during winter, Neelofar is all set for a worldwide release on 28th November 2025, a treat for fans who have waited years to see this beloved duo together again.

2. A film with Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

After Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are reuniting once again, this time for Big Bang Entertainment’s first feature film. The project, written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan, will also feature comedian and host Tabish Hashmi. The film is expected to go on floors soon, with its release likely scheduled for 2026.

3. A film with Wahaj Ali

Another exciting project in the pipeline is Mahira’s upcoming telefilm with Wahaj Ali, tentatively titled Woh Ek Raat. Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and penned by the brilliant Farhat Ishtiaq, the writer behind classics like Humsafar, Udaari, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and Meem Se Mohabbat, this promises to be an emotional and beautifully written story.

The release date is yet to be announced, but fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

While Neelofar is locked for release in 2025, Mahira’s other projects with Fahad Mustafa and Wahaj Ali are expected to grace screens in 2026. With such stellar collaborations lined up, it’s safe to say that Mahira Khan’s cinematic journey is only getting brighter and more exciting.