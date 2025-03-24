Two upcoming Pakistani projects of Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan [2025]

The superstar duo is all set to headline a special Eid telefilm for HUM TV, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 2:38 pm IST
Two upcoming Pakistani projects of Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan [2025]
Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Islamabad: Fans went into a frenzy when news broke that Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are teaming up for an upcoming Pakistani drama. But here’s an even bigger surprise. They’re not starring in just one but two major projects together!

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali’s upcoming film

The superstar duo is all set to headline a special Eid telefilm for HUM TV, written by the brilliant Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. The shooting for the project has already begun, and their on-set pictures are taking the internet by storm. While the title, cast, and release date are yet to be revealed, excitement is already at an all-time high.

Pakistani drama Mitti De Bawey

That’s not all! Mahira and Wahaj will also be seen in Green Entertainment’s highly anticipated drama Mitti De Bawey. Written by the renowned Faiza Iftikhar, known for hits like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Prem Gali, and directed by the visionary Haissam Hussain, this project is already being hailed as a game-changer.

MS Creative School

Produced by Multiverse Entertainment, the powerhouse behind Jindo, College Gate, and the trending Iqtidar, Mitti De Bawey is expected to be one of the biggest dramas of the year.

With two major projects in the pipeline, are you excited to see Mahira and Wahaj’s on-screen magic? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 2:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button