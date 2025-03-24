Two upcoming Pakistani projects of Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan [2025]

Islamabad: Fans went into a frenzy when news broke that Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are teaming up for an upcoming Pakistani drama. But here’s an even bigger surprise. They’re not starring in just one but two major projects together!

Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali’s upcoming film

The superstar duo is all set to headline a special Eid telefilm for HUM TV, written by the brilliant Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. The shooting for the project has already begun, and their on-set pictures are taking the internet by storm. While the title, cast, and release date are yet to be revealed, excitement is already at an all-time high.

Pakistani drama Mitti De Bawey

That’s not all! Mahira and Wahaj will also be seen in Green Entertainment’s highly anticipated drama Mitti De Bawey. Written by the renowned Faiza Iftikhar, known for hits like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Prem Gali, and directed by the visionary Haissam Hussain, this project is already being hailed as a game-changer.

Produced by Multiverse Entertainment, the powerhouse behind Jindo, College Gate, and the trending Iqtidar, Mitti De Bawey is expected to be one of the biggest dramas of the year.

With two major projects in the pipeline, are you excited to see Mahira and Wahaj's on-screen magic? Comment below.