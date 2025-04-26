Three women killed in TN fireworks unit explosion

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the three women and announced an gratia of Rs four lakh each to the families.

Sivakasi: At least three women were killed and six others injured in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory here in Virudhunagar district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened at M Pudupatti near Sivakasi.

The charred remains of three women were recovered from the accident site while many women have been hospitalised with injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the three women and announced an gratia of Rs four lakh each to the families.

In a statement, he announced Rs one lakh each to those who had suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

The relief will be paid from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, he said in a statement.

