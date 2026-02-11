Three-year-old boy thrashed by Anganwadi teacher, suffers black eye

His father has claimed that the teacher constantly discriminates against children from the SC community.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th February 2026 10:39 pm IST
Child with black eye after alleged abuse by teacher.
Distressed boy with black eye held by an adult, highlighting concerns over child abuse in Anganwadi centers.

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident from Telangana’s Mulugu district, a three-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed by his Anganwadi teacher, leaving him with a swollen black eye.

The incident occurred in Venkatapur village of Yellareddypet mandal on Tuesday, February 10. A video of the little boy held by his father has emerged on social media platforms, raising deep concern over child safety in public spaces.

The child has been identified as Vidwan. His father, Kompalli Vijay Kumar, has claimed that the teacher, Rani, constantly discriminates against children from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. He further alleged his child was beaten without any provocation.

Apart from a swollen black eye, the child has swelling in his legs and hands. The parents noticed the bruises only after Vidwan returned home crying.

When Siasat.com reached out to the Yellareddypet police, no response was recieved.

