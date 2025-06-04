Three youngsters drown in Nizamsagar backwaters in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three young men drowned while bathing in the backwaters of the Nizamsagar Project at Somwarpet village in Kamareddy district on Monday evening, June 2.

Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning following a search operation by police and local swimmers.

The victims have been identified as Madhukar Goud (18), a class 10 student from Narsingraopalle; Harshavardhan (18), an Intermediate first-year student from Timmareddy village in Yellareddypet mandal; and Naveen (26), a bike mechanic from Somwarpet.

According to police, the trio had gone to the backwaters to freshen up after playing cricket with friends at Somwarpet. While bathing, they accidentally ventured into a deeper section of the water body and drowned.

Local residents and friends, who witnessed the incident, immediately alerted the villagers and police. A rescue operation was promptly launched with the help of expert swimmers, and the bodies were retrieved around 9 am on Tuesday.

After postmortem formalities, the bodies were handed over to the families on Tuesday evening.

Based on a complaint from Madhukar’s family, police registered a case under BNS Section 194, which pertains to causing death by negligence.

