Throat-slitting gesture by Gujarat news channel, editor defends

The channel's editor-in-chief called the incident "symbolic gesture of solidarity with a woman journalist under attack."

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Women anchors accepted trishuls from a VHP leader and made a throat-slitting expression
Women anchors accepted trishuls from a VHP leader and made a throat-slitting expression

Gujarat: Women anchors of a Gujarat-based local news channel accepted trishuls gifted by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and made a throat-slitting gesture, raising questions about media independence.

A video shared on the social media account of the Pradesh 24 Gujarati channel shows VHP leader Jwalit Mehta visiting the channel’s newsroom and presenting trishuls to women television anchors.

It was part of the Hindutva organisation’s Trishul Deeksha project.

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What is concerning is a news organisation sharing controversial content with religious background music on its social media platform without hesitation. Journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy and is expected to remain neutral and unbiased.

News channel CEO responds

Pradesh 24 Gujarati Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-chief Rahull Singh responded to the trishul distribution, calling it a “symbolic gesture of solidarity with a woman journalist under attack”.

His post identifies one of the women anchors as 20-year-old Piya Gadhvi, who he alleges was a victim of cyberbullying after she reported on self-styled godman and convicted murderer Rampal Singh Jatin, popularly known as Sant Rampal Ji Maharaji.

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Piya Gadhvi and Rampal Singh Jatin, known as Sant Rampal Ji

“Piya Gadhvi was subjected to a coordinated cyberbullying campaign after reporting on self-styled Godman and convicted murderer Rampal. She received thousands of abusive calls, and one of the perpetrators even threatened to create and circulate AI-generated nude images of her,” read the CEO’s post.

“In Gujarat, a woman’s dignity is not negotiable. Gujarati women know how to stand up for themselves, and our newsroom will continue to stand with them against intimidation, cyber abuse, and threats,” he said.

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