Throwback diaries: A sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor’s look test for ‘3 Idiots’

She outshined her potential as an actress in several films despite less screen time. '3 Idiots' is proof of that

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a career spanning over two decades, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has enthralled the audience with a gamut of roles.

She is one such artiste who is not insecure about screen time.

She outshined her potential as an actress in several films despite less screen time. ‘3 Idiots’ is proof of that. She may have less screen time in ‘3 Idiots’ but her performance as a medical student is one of her most appealing acts.

Recalling Kareena’s brilliant act, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, producer of ‘3 Idiots’, took to Instagram and dropped Kareena’s photos from her look test for the film.

In this image, Kareena looks extremely beautiful in a blue kurta.

This image shows Kareena in a saree.

This picture shows a glimpse of Kareena as a college student.

Kareena looks cute in a bob haircut.

Here, she is seen wearing an orange T-shirt and sporting a helmet. This look was kept in the film.

Revolving around the Indian education system, the 2009 film starred Aamir Khan as the quirky Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who aims to prove that one needs to chase excellence, and success will follow. He locks horns with the ruthlessly competitive dean of his engineering college, Viru Sahastrabudhe played by actor Boman Irani.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial also starred Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

