Throwback: When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma parted-ways

Mumbai: The Indian power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have won the hearts of many across the world. Kohli, who is a cricket superstar, and Sharma, who is top Bollywood actress, both have reached new heights of perfection with their unmatched beauty and talent.

However, their way was not without any barriers, especially in 2016 when they encountered a brief break that shocked fans.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Love Story

The love story of Virat and Anushka, often affectionately called “Virushka” by fans, began in 2013. They met during the shooting of a commercial and quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in India. Their relationship was a subject of immense interest and speculation, with every public appearance and social media post being scrutinized by fans and media alike.

The 2016 Break

Rumors of trouble started to appear, around the year 2016, which eventually led to the news of their breakup. The real reasons behind their split were not mentioned anywhere. Unlike many people who thought, that it could be career pressure or personal issues, the couple decided to keep quiet, keeping the fans cheerful until a better outcome was achieved.

Despite the turmoil in their personal lives, both Kohli and Sharma managed to keep their professional achievements intact. While Kohli continued to excel on the cricket field, Sharma delivered some of her finest performances on screen during this time.

But that wasn’t the end of their story. They were spotted together again later in 2016, suggesting they had balanced. They emerged from this period stronger than ever, with a relationship that was more private and solid than before. Their wedding in December 2017 – a quiet ceremony in Italy – was proof positive that love can conquer all!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.