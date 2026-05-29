Thunderstorm drenches Bengaluru; evening commuters caught in massive traffic snarls

Bengaluru: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of Bengaluru on the evening of Friday, May 29, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and major inconvenience to commuters across the city.

The sudden spell of rain began during peak office hours, leaving thousands of motorists stranded on busy roads while many office-goers struggled to reach their destinations. Several low-lying areas and underpasses witnessed severe water accumulation within a short period.

Areas including Sadashivanagar, Mekhri Circle, Majestic, Sheshadripuram, Race Course Road, Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Shivajinagar and Vasanthanagar experienced intense rainfall along with gusty winds and lightning.

Rain was also reported from Corporation Circle, KR Market, UB City, Richmond Circle, Shivananda Circle, Jayanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Lalbagh, JP Nagar, Bannerghatta Road, Vijayanagar and Yeshwanthpur, among other localities.

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One of the worst-hit stretches was Sheshadripuram Main Road, where heavy rainwater inundated the carriageway and slowed traffic movement significantly. Waterlogging was also reported on Rajajinagar’s West of Chord Road and near the Shivananda Circle underpass, where overflowing stormwater caused major traffic jams.

Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace in several parts of central and west Bengaluru as commuters were stuck in long traffic queues during the evening rush hour. Many two-wheeler riders were seen stopping under flyovers and roadside shelters to protect themselves from the rain.

Pedestrians too faced difficulties due to overflowing drains and flooded footpaths. In some areas, motorists struggled with poor visibility caused by heavy rain and lightning.

Traffic police personnel were deployed at major junctions and congested stretches to regulate vehicle movement and prevent gridlocks. Authorities urged commuters to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged roads wherever possible.

The rainfall brought temporary relief from the humid weather conditions prevailing in the city over the past few days. However, civic issues such as clogged drains and poor rainwater management once again came under focus as several roads were submerged after just a short spell of rain.

According to weather officials, Bengaluru and surrounding regions are likely to continue receiving intermittent rain over the coming days due to active weather conditions over south interior Karnataka.

Citizens have been advised to remain alert while travelling during evening hours, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas of the city.