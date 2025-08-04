Thunderstorms bring heavy rains to Hyderabad after monsoon break

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and away from electricity poles, to ensure safety amid heavy rainfall.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 4th August 2025 4:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: Heavy rains hit several parts of Hyderabad on Monday, August 4, bringing relief from heat mid monsoon.

After days of bright skies, heavy rains accompanied by thunder hit parts of the city causing waterlogging in several areas. According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, 50 mm of rain is likely across Hyderabad in the next few hours.

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and refrain from unnecessary travel during stormy weather, as the IMD issued a warning of falling trees and electricity poles, slippery roads, and disruption in public transport.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for Hyderabad amid rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated places over the city and suburbs. A yellow alert has been issued till August 9.

The heaviest spell is anticipated on August 8 and 9, when Telangana regions, including neighboring districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, are expected to receive heavy rain.

These districts frequently impact the weather in the city. The IMD has warned of potential waterlogging, traffic congestion, and power and drainage system disruptions in urban areas, particularly during rush hours.

Authorities are likely to issue more advisories in case rainfall gets heavier, with municipal and electricity departments on standby to tackle any disruptions.

