Thunderstorms, heavy rains to hit Hyderabad within next 2 hours

Hyderabad: The city can expect moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms tonight, August 11, especially over northern and western Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) circles – Raidurg, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Hitech City, Manikonda, Narsingi, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Khajaguda, Rajendranagar, and Bandlaguda Jagir – with the weather intensifying between 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy districts, in the meantime, are expected to witness humongous storms in the next three hours, stated Telangana weatherman T Balaji.

Several parts of Hyderabad to be impacted by rains

In another alert, Balaji stated that thunderstorms developing over Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamaram, and Miyapur are expected to hit large portions of Hyderabad from 6:30 pm to 9 pm, with 25-45 mm of rain likely in some areas.

An IMD yellow alert for Hyderabad, indicating steady heavy rain till midnight and carrying over to August 17. Four days of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted, and 70-100 mm of daily rain is expected from August 14-17.

Traffic hotspots aggravate

Consequently, some areas like Tolichowki (Nadeem Colony, Shaikpet), Falaknuma (Al Jubail Colony), Madhapur (100-feet Road), Ameerpet (Maitrivanam, Budhanagar), Manikonda, Jubilee Hills, and Khairatabad continue to be at risk from heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion. These areas are consistently identified as monsoon hotspots.

What to do: