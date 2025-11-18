Ticket delay saves Hyderabad couple from Saudi bus tragedy

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad couple narrowly escaped the deadly bus accident in Saudi Arabia after their travel was delayed due to ticket issues. Abdul Khadeer’s elder son, Sameer and his wife, Ayesha Tabassum, had planned to leave for Saudi Arabia on November 9 but could not obtain their tickets on time.

They finally travelled on November 13, four days after the ill-fated bus crash that claimed several lives, including their close relatives. Family members described it as a twist of fate that spared their lives.

Entire families lost in Jhirra Nataraj Nagar

Sameer’s father, Abdul Khadeer, a carpenter from Jhirra Nataraj Nagar under Tappachabutra police limits, was among those who died in the tragedy. His wife, Gausiya Begum, and father-in-law, Mohammed Moulan, also perished in the crash. Khadeer’s younger son, Abdul Shoaib, survived with injuries.

Their neighbours, Mohammed Ali and his wife, Shaheenaz Begum, were also killed. Telangana minister Azaruddin and former minister Shabbir Ali visited the bereaved families to express condolences.

Gudimalkapur family among victims

Irfan Ahmed from Moghal Nagar in the Gudimalkapur area, along with his wife Humera Nazneen, mother Sabiha Sultana, and children Izaan and Hamdan, lost their lives in the same accident. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met the grieving relatives and consoled them.

Malakpet MLA visits mourning family

Meanwhile, in Musarambagh, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala visited the home of Rashid, whose wife Ameena Begum and elder daughter Anees Fatima were among the victims. Rashid, who has two daughters and a son, was inconsolable. The MLA expressed deep sorrow and assured the family of all possible assistance.