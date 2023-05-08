Tiff between Vijay Deverakonda and popular Telugu actress

Hyderabad: It’s no secret that social media has become a platform for celebrities to engage in verbal spats, and one such example is Anasuya Bharadwaj’s ongoing feud with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Anasuya has used her official accounts to mock and criticise Vijay over the years, leaving his fans angry and unclear. However, a new report sheds light on the possible reason for Anasuya’s constant trolling of the actor.

On the other hand, when the Kushi team released the first song teaser, an ugly Twitter rivalry erupted, and Anasuya recently took to Twitter to mock the poster. “Ippude okati chusanu..” she wrote, without naming anyone.The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam..enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (sic),” which meant she made the tweet after noticing “The” and pointing out that it was insane.

According to Telugu 360, Anasuya has deep “angst” towards Vijay because he insulted her husband, Susank Bharadwaj, at a party nearly six years ago. According to reports, Vijay used abusive language towards Susank after the latter mocked the actor’s movie results. Things became so heated that Vijay referred to Susank as “someone who depended on his wife’s name and earnings.”

While it is unclear whether these reports are true or not, they have certainly fueled Anasuya and Vijay’s ongoing feud. The fact that the couple’s issues with the actor were resolved when Vijay offered Anasuya a important role in his production Meeku Matrame Cheptha (2019) suggests that the reports may be true.

On the work front, Vijay was most recently seen in Liger, which starred Ananya Pandey and received harsh criticism for its portrayal of the story and characters. The actor received harsh criticism from both critics and netizens, and it was reported that the film’s failure had taken a significant toll on him. Vijay is currently filming his next film in Tollywood, Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In Anasuya and Vijay’s ongoing feud, only time will tell if the two can bury the trolls and move on. Until then, their social media spats will continue to make headlines and keep their fans and followers hooked.