Tiffin centre owner takes over mosque in Hyderabad; later removed

Hyderabad: A team of TG Wakf Board visited the Masjid e Dariba, near Begum Bazar chatri where a ‘tiffin centre’ owner had set his kitchen in the mosque premises.

A video of a man preparing dosa inside the mosque went viral on social media platforms. In the video a person is narrating that a non Muslim dosa seller had set his kitchen in the mosque and the ablution centre is used for setting chairs and catering to customers.

It was also alleged that the dosa seller snatched away the keys of the mosque from the Imam of the mosque. After the video went viral, Congress leader Osman Al Hajri, along with the TG Wakf Board Task Force and local Inspector visited the place.

They removed the belongings of the dosa vendor from the mosque and also the chimneys set up through the walls.