Tiger back to Jagtial after moving through Nizamabad, sparks fear

Hyderabad: A transient sub-adult tiger that entered the deep forest areas of Telangana‘s Nizamabad district last month from Jagtial has now re-entered the district, triggering fear and panic among villagers.

J-1, as the big cat is called, entered Nizamabad in the last week of February from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in neighbouring Maharashtra, and is believed to have taken shelter. Forest officials say the big cat reached Jagtial around mid-March.

Its movement was recorded by camera traps set up by forest officials, after three cattle killings were reported in Surampeta and Dammapeta villages in the last 72 hours.

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In January, the tiger entered Turkapally Mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district either in search of a mate or territory establishment. It then moved towards Jangaon, Siddipet, Sircilla and entered Jagtial before heading towards Nizamabad.

With its return, forest officials have stepped up vigilance. Animal trackers from tiger reserves are assisting the forest department in monitoring the tiger’s movement.

Villagers have been advised by the forest department not to go alone to fields early in the morning and to remain indoors at night. The tiger has not attacked any humans so far.