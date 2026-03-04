Telangana: Tiger movement triggers panic in villages near Kammarpally forest

Tiger (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Panic has spread among villagers living around the Kammarpally forest areas in Telangana after forest officials confirmed the movement of a tiger in the region.

According to officials, the tiger entered the district from Jagtial, where its presence was reported two days ago. Forest department teams visited the locations where pugmarks were found and alerted local residents.

Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid moving alone in agricultural fields, and stay indoors during the night to prevent any possible encounters.

Officials said the sub-adult male tiger had entered Telangana nearly three months ago and has since moved through several districts. In mid-January, it reached Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district but began its return journey after failing to establish a territory or find a mate.

During its movement across the state, the tiger reportedly killed cattle at 15 locations across eight districts over the past three months.

Forest dept deploys teams

The forest department has deployed tracking teams to closely monitor the tiger’s movement and minimise the risk of human-animal conflict.

Senior forest officials are supervising field staff and reviewing the situation regularly to ensure both public safety and the protection of the tiger.

