Tiger found dead on railway track in Nagpur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 18th February 2026 4:00 pm IST
A majestic Bengal tiger lying on the grass with a blurred natural background.
Tiger (Representational Image)

Nagpur: A sub-adult male tiger was found dead on railway lines in Nagpur, possibly after being hit by a train, officials said on Wednesday, February 18.

The big cat was one and a half years old, and its carcass was spotted in the Jamtha area near the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium on Tuesday night.

Honorary Wildlife Warden (Nagpur) Ajinkya Bhatkar called the incident deeply concerning. The increasing deaths of tigers and the rising incidents of human-wildlife conflicts in Nagpur demand immediate and serious planning, he said.

Coordinated involvement of all line departments is essential, especially in the scientific planning of linear infrastructure to ensure wildlife protection and to prevent and mitigate such conflicts, he said.

