Tiger cubs’ death in Bengal Safari Park: Forest department holds mother responsible

Kolkata: The West Bengal Zoo Authority, along with the state forest department, has come up with a face-saving report on the death of two tiger cubs at Bengal Safari Park at Siliguri by holding the mother tigress responsible for it.

As per the report, both the cubs since their birth on July 12 this year were suffering from some genetically-borne ailments which they inherited from their mother Kika, the only albino tigress at Bengal ,Safari Park. Kika was also negligent of taking care of her cubs and that negligence coupled with genetically- borne ailments led to their deaths.

Confirming the report, the state forest minister Jyoti Priya Mullick said that that initial investigation has revealed that there were no lapses on part of the Bengal Safari Park authorities behind this tragic development.

Also Read Tiger cubs found dead in TN reserve; probe ordered

“Still I have sought a detailed report on the matter. I will be visiting Bengal Safari Park on August 26 and personally conduct an inquiry into the matter,” Mullick said.

On July 12, Kika gave birth to two cubs in its enclosure. However, one of the two newborns died on the very next day while the other survived which died on Friday.

Bengal Safari Park had been in the negative limelight frequently because of reported deaths of animals there.

In December last year, the Bengal Safari Park authorities came under scathing criticisms over frequent deaths of spotted deer, with as many as 27 spotted deer dying in two months. A number of top officials of the park were transferred then.