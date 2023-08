Mudumalai: Two tiger cubs were found dead at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and a probe has been ordered to ascertain the reason for their death, Forest Department officials said on Thursday.

The cubs were found dead during a patrolling by officials.

An autopsy will be carried out as part of the probe to ascertain the reason for the cubs’ death, they said, without elaborating.