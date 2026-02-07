Tiger kills two sheep in Telangana’s Jangaon

Hyderabad: A wandering tiger, which has been on the prowl for the past few days in Telangana, reportedly killed two sheep in Jangaon district on Saturday, February 7.

So far, the tiger has made 11 kills in 20 days in districts including Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon and Siddipet. The incident occurred in Ammapur village in Narmetta mandal. It came to light when a farmer went to his field and noticed two of the sheep which were kept in the shed were killed.

Frightened upon the sight, the farmer returned home and informed the Sarpanch about the incident.

After being alerted, the local police and forest officials arrived at the field and checked the tiger’s pug marks. The villagers have been asked to stay alert and not to visit the fields alone.

Previous incident

The incident in Jangaon is the latest among a series of attacks by the tiger. On Friday, panic gripped farmers in villages across Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet and Jangaon districts after a sub-adult dispersing tiger made its ninth kill at Raghunathpally mandal in Jangaon district of Telangana.



The tiger has been moving across the three districts for nearly 20 days. Forest officials believe it may be in search of a mate or attempting to establish its territory. While its origin remains unclear, officials suspect it could be the tiger that has been missing for the past two months from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The big cat killed a calf at Mandlegudam village in Raghunathpally mandal. The owner, P Raju, said he had left the cattle in the shed overnight and found the calf dead the next morning. Forest officials who visited the spot along with trackers found tiger pugmarks in the area.