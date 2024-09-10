Tiger population growing at Amrabad reserve, survery finds

Hyderabad: A recent survey in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) has documented 416 sightings of herbivores, indicating a robust prey base for the local tiger population.

The survey, conducted under the leadership of field director N Kshitija, identified various species including spotted deer, sambar, nilgai, four-horned antelope, wild pigs, and common langurs, with sambar and spotted deer being the most frequently observed.

As part of the ongoing Phase IV monitoring, the survey also assessed the tiger population in the reserve, revealing a total of 34 tigers: 11 males, 15 females, and eight cubs.

Of these, 22 tigers were already known from previous records, while four were newly identified this year. The male-to-female ratio was found to be approximately 1:1.

Camera trapping exercise

The Phase IV camera trapping exercise in Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) was carried out from December 2023 to May across four blocks.

During this period, a total of 1,806 camera traps were installed and each trap was active for 30 days, capturing images of tigers.

These images were then compared to the existing database using the tigers’ unique stripe patterns to identify individuals.

In addition to the camera trapping, sign surveys were conducted to assess tiger occupancy by tracking indirect evidence, such as scat, pugmarks, and scrape marks.

These surveys provide supplementary information to the camera trap data, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the tiger population in the reserve.

The population of prey species is vital for the growth of the tiger population. Following the survey, officials reported that the prey base, which includes sambar, spotted deer, nilgai, wild pigs, four-horned antelope, and other species, is thriving in the reserve.

This abundance is yet another encouraging indicator for the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR).