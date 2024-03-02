Tiger showers, fans for snakes, frozen fruits for bears at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

For the various birds in the Zoo, a daily salad of various fruits has been added apart from more vegetables.

2nd March 2024
Ice cubes and frozen fruits for bears
Ice cubes and frozen fruits for bears in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Thiruvananthapuram: With the mercury rising in the Kerala capital city, inmates at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo have got a change in their menu, and habitations.

The tigers, which were earlier given a bath by water being sprayed on their body using a hose, in the heat, now have new showers installed for them to take a shower when they require.

At the snake park, new fans have been installed and for the bears every day in the evening, ice cubes are given besides frozen fruits in more quantities.

For the various birds in the Zoo, a daily salad of various fruits has been added apart from more vegetables.

Another change for the meat-eating animals is chicken has been removed and more beef has been added, and so has been fresh fish.

Following the change in menu, the daily procurement of beef has reached 94 kg, fresh fish 61 kg, watermelons 34 kg, grapes 10 kg, bananas 25 kg, small plantains 12 kg, pineapples 3 kg, apples 3 kg, oranges 2 kg, guavas 5 kg, papayas 11 kg, pomegranates 2 kg, and cucumbers 9 kgs.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd March 2024 8:55 am IST

